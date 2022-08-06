Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Capital Southwest Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital Southwest in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Capital Southwest’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS.
Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.
Capital Southwest Stock Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ CSWC opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $28.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $505.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 98,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Capital Southwest by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Capital Southwest by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors own 24.47% of the company’s stock.
Capital Southwest Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.
Capital Southwest Company Profile
Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.
