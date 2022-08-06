Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Portage Biotech Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Portage Biotech in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Portage Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.05) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.28).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portage Biotech

Shares of Portage Biotech stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. Portage Biotech has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Portage Biotech by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Portage Biotech by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

