Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bread Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the company will earn $3.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.09. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.05 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $11.45 EPS.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($2.13). The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.46 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.84 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bread Financial from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

NYSE BFH opened at $38.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02. Bread Financial has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.07%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

