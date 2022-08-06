Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Charter Communications, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charter Communications in a research report issued on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.88 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.91. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $555.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Charter Communications’ current full-year earnings is $31.12 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q4 2022 earnings at $9.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $32.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $9.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $9.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $39.61 EPS.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $644.72.

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $462.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $467.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $407.75 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The firm has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,072,000 after buying an additional 260,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,123,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,069 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,521,000 after purchasing an additional 147,965 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.