Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Green Plains Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Green Plains in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Green Plains’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.62. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Green Plains by 8,023.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the first quarter worth $46,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Green Plains by 39.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Green Plains by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

