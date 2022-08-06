Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for GXO Logistics, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GXO Logistics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for GXO Logistics’ current full-year earnings is $2.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.
GXO Logistics Stock Down 6.9 %
GXO stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $105.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 27.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 128.0% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,248,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,715 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $71,087,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,790,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,452,000 after purchasing an additional 945,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $74,164,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GXO Logistics Company Profile
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
