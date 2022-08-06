Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Cut by William Blair

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hillman Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Hillman Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $394.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.85 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

HLMN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In other Hillman Solutions news, Director Leary Dan O acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,813.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the first quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the first quarter valued at $59,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $97,000.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

