Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Integral Ad Science in a research note issued on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Integral Ad Science’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Integral Ad Science’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

NASDAQ IAS opened at $9.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -26.50. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 702.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

