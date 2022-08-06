Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report released on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Nautilus Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nautilus Biotechnology’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nautilus Biotechnology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nautilus Biotechnology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAUT opened at $2.94 on Friday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $365.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,638 shares during the period. Tikvah Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,231,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 523,295 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 2,237.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 426,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 408,663 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,111,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,195,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, CEO Sujal M. Patel purchased 50,000 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,964,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,459,372.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

