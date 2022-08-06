Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Issued By B. Riley

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UAA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Williams Trading downgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen downgraded Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen downgraded Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.35. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

