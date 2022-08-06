Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ETD)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ethan Allen Interiors’ current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.45. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 27.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NYSE ETD opened at $24.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $28.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

Institutional Trading of Ethan Allen Interiors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $1,267,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $1,018,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $5,933,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $3,888,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

