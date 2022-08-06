Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Raised by Analyst

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sony Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. Oppenheimer has a “NA” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sony Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sony Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on SONY. Macquarie raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Stock Up 0.4 %

SONY stock opened at $86.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.09. The company has a market capitalization of $105.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Sony Group has a 12 month low of $79.05 and a 12 month high of $133.75.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%.

Institutional Trading of Sony Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the first quarter worth $69,098,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,535,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,730,000 after buying an additional 435,542 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the first quarter worth $38,003,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 10,993.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 241,737 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,737,000.

About Sony Group

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.