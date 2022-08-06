Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Under Armour in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. William Blair currently has a “Sell” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UAA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Williams Capital lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.54.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.35. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 172.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 37.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 156,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 42,333 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 100.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 24,532 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

