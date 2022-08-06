Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 26.47%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SITE. TheStreet lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.63.

SITE stock opened at $134.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $108.77 and a one year high of $260.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.70.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,308.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,065,918.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,642 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 45,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,444.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

