Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Westlake Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Westlake in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $3.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.39. The consensus estimate for Westlake’s current full-year earnings is $21.94 per share.

Get Westlake alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Westlake in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.55.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $94.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.97. Westlake has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $141.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 7.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 113.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,770,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

In other Westlake news, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $4,938,272.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,983 shares in the company, valued at $61,667,523.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Westlake news, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $4,938,272.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,983 shares in the company, valued at $61,667,523.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,863.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,691 shares of company stock worth $7,948,918 over the last three months. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.