Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Cut by Analyst

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for LGI Homes in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.21. The consensus estimate for LGI Homes’ current full-year earnings is $19.13 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

LGI Homes Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $108.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.51. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $165.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.67. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at LGI Homes

In other LGI Homes news, Director Ryan Edone purchased 1,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.38 per share, for a total transaction of $82,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,971.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in LGI Homes by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,032,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,517,000 after acquiring an additional 41,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,033,000 after purchasing an additional 52,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,070,000 after purchasing an additional 62,967 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 470,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

