Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Increased by SVB Leerink

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for REGENXBIO in a research note issued on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for REGENXBIO’s current full-year earnings is ($5.06) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $35.04 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.33). REGENXBIO had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.13 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 168.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at REGENXBIO

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

