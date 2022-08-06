Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for ViewRay, Inc. Cut by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ViewRay in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for ViewRay’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 72.91% and a negative net margin of 131.20%. ViewRay’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

VRAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ViewRay from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on ViewRay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViewRay presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $3.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $615.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.15. ViewRay has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,646,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 85,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ViewRay news, Director Brian K. Roberts acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $47,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,327.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ViewRay news, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $268,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,452.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Roberts acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $47,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,327.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,231,000 shares of company stock worth $3,149,280. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

