Quanterix (QTRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.62 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 58.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. On average, analysts expect Quanterix to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QTRX opened at $17.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.82 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.46. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $14.58 and a 1-year high of $60.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

