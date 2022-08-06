Quanterix (QTRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.62 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 58.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. On average, analysts expect Quanterix to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Quanterix Trading Up 1.6 %
QTRX opened at $17.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.82 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.46. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $14.58 and a 1-year high of $60.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanterix
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.
Quanterix Company Profile
Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quanterix (QTRX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.