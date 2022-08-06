R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,164 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 175,230 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in R1 RCM by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in R1 RCM by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 119,195 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Price Performance

RCM opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.18 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.98%. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.37) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

R1 RCM Profile

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

See Also

