RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock Position Lowered by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 4.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RadNet by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 23,202 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in RadNet by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in RadNet by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 799,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after buying an additional 68,046 shares in the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet Stock Performance

RDNT opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $38.38.

Insider Activity at RadNet

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). RadNet had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,074.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,900 shares of company stock worth $414,923. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

