Ramaco Resources (METC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 36.61%. On average, analysts expect Ramaco Resources to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

METC stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $21.73.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Ramaco Resources

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 250,100 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $3,408,863.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,786,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,873,198.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 250,100 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $3,408,863.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,786,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,873,198.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 78,921 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $1,151,457.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,480,731 shares in the company, valued at $94,553,865.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,822,205 shares of company stock worth $27,098,826. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 523.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth $173,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth $243,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 23.3% during the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 28,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth $479,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

METC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

