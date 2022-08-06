Raymond James Trims CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Target Price to $110.00

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Wednesday. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 target price on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.80.

NYSE CBRE opened at $83.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average is $85.91.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,637,000 after buying an additional 831,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,755,000 after purchasing an additional 846,053 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,885,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,681,000 after purchasing an additional 140,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,029,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,295,000 after purchasing an additional 88,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,131,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

