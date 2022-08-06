Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.90) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,650.72% and a negative return on equity of 137.52%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS. On average, analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $35.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.55. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $131.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Reata Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,724,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.
About Reata Pharmaceuticals
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.