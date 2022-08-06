Redcentric (LON:RCN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $119.31

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.31 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 116 ($1.42). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 117.75 ($1.44), with a volume of 7,399 shares traded.
Redcentric Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.68. The company has a market cap of £182.32 million and a PE ratio of 2,943.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 121.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 119.31.
Redcentric Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Redcentric’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Redcentric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Redcentric Company Profile
Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, managed hosted desktops, and disaster recovery services.
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Redcentric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcentric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.