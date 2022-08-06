Redcentric (LON:RCN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $119.31

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.31 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 116 ($1.42). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 117.75 ($1.44), with a volume of 7,399 shares traded.

Redcentric Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.68. The company has a market cap of £182.32 million and a PE ratio of 2,943.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 121.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 119.31.

Redcentric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Redcentric’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Redcentric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Redcentric Company Profile

In other news, insider Peter Brotherton sold 41,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.37), for a total transaction of £46,674.88 ($57,192.60). In other Redcentric news, insider Nick Bate bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £49,600 ($60,776.87). Also, insider Peter Brotherton sold 41,674 shares of Redcentric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.37), for a total transaction of £46,674.88 ($57,192.60).

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, managed hosted desktops, and disaster recovery services.

