Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $788.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $757.00 to $788.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $697.85.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $613.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $598.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $635.98. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $747.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.97 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

