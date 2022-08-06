Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Rating) dropped 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 1,197,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,799,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Reliance Global Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Global Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Global Group by 28,373.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 156,906 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Reliance Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliance Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

Reliance Global Group Company Profile

Reliance Global Group, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and employee benefits insurance products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

