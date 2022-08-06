Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) PT Raised to GBX 600 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 590 ($7.23) to GBX 600 ($7.35) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s current price.

RTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.74) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 612.86 ($7.51).

RTO stock opened at GBX 541.60 ($6.64) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of GBX 441.20 ($5.41) and a one year high of GBX 662 ($8.11). The stock has a market cap of £10.09 billion and a PE ratio of 3,868.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 495.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 506.06.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

