Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Advantest Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advantest in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Advantest’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share.
Advantest Price Performance
ATEYY opened at $64.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.59. Advantest has a 12 month low of $50.87 and a 12 month high of $105.10.
About Advantest
Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.
