Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Advantest Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advantest in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Advantest’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share.

Get Advantest alerts:

Advantest Price Performance

ATEYY opened at $64.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.59. Advantest has a 12 month low of $50.87 and a 12 month high of $105.10.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.