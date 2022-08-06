Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ameresco, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research note issued on Monday, August 1st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMRC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ameresco from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.15.

NYSE AMRC opened at $65.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $56.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the first quarter valued at $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.