Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Boralex Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Boralex in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$176.80 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLX. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Boralex to a “hold” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.75 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boralex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.00.

Shares of BLX opened at C$49.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.19. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$30.04 and a 1-year high of C$49.72. The stock has a market cap of C$5.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Boralex’s payout ratio is 212.90%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

