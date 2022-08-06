Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Definity Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Definity Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will earn $2.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.12. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$790.30 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DFY. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of Definity Financial to C$39.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$41.50 to C$39.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.60.

TSE:DFY opened at C$39.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.94. Definity Financial has a 12-month low of C$26.00 and a 12-month high of C$39.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

