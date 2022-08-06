Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Definity Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Definity Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will earn $2.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.12. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.
Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$790.30 million during the quarter.
Definity Financial Price Performance
TSE:DFY opened at C$39.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.94. Definity Financial has a 12-month low of C$26.00 and a 12-month high of C$39.43.
Definity Financial Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is 19.11%.
About Definity Financial
Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.