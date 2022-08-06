Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Indivior PLC’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:INVVY)

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Indivior in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Indivior’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share.

Get Indivior alerts:

Indivior Stock Performance

Shares of INVVY stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. Indivior has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.16.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.