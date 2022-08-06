Research Analysts Set Expectations for Nestlé S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nestlé in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.90 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.82. The consensus estimate for Nestlé’s current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NSRGY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.29.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,176,000 after purchasing an additional 176,512 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,050,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 19.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 456,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,397,000 after purchasing an additional 73,977 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nestlé in the second quarter worth approximately $2,457,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its position in Nestlé by 34.7% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 62,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the period. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
