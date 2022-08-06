Restore (LON:RST) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $445.46

Shares of Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 445.46 ($5.46) and traded as low as GBX 420 ($5.15). Restore shares last traded at GBX 424 ($5.20), with a volume of 33,030 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Restore from GBX 570 ($6.98) to GBX 500 ($6.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96. The stock has a market cap of £579.50 million and a P/E ratio of 3,028.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 439.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 445.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Restore’s dividend payout ratio is 51.43%.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

