Restore (LON:RST) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $445.46

Shares of Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 445.46 ($5.46) and traded as low as GBX 420 ($5.15). Restore shares last traded at GBX 424 ($5.20), with a volume of 33,030 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Restore from GBX 570 ($6.98) to GBX 500 ($6.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.
Restore Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96. The stock has a market cap of £579.50 million and a P/E ratio of 3,028.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 439.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 445.46.
Restore Cuts Dividend
About Restore
Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.