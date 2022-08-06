Reviewing Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) & OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP)

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) and OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Star Bulk Carriers and OceanPal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Bulk Carriers 0 1 2 0 2.67 OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.01%. Given Star Bulk Carriers’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Star Bulk Carriers is more favorable than OceanPal.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Bulk Carriers $1.43 billion 1.83 $680.53 million $7.97 3.21 OceanPal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Star Bulk Carriers and OceanPal’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Star Bulk Carriers has higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.8% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of OceanPal shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Star Bulk Carriers pays an annual dividend of $6.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 25.8%. OceanPal pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Star Bulk Carriers pays out 82.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Star Bulk Carriers and OceanPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Bulk Carriers 51.34% 42.24% 22.77% OceanPal N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Star Bulk Carriers beats OceanPal on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Bulk Carriers

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels. The company also provides vessel management services. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

About OceanPal

(Get Rating)

OceanPal Inc. focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 29, 2021, its fleet consisted of 3 dry bulk vessels, which include 2 Panamax and 1 Capesize vessels. The company is based in Athens, Greece.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.