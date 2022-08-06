Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Cowen from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RVLV. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.19. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $89.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.32.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.78 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 41.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 421.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

