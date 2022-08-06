RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,952 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in RH were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in RH by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of RH by 79.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on RH from $520.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of RH from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on RH from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.13.

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.47, for a total value of $320,039.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,065.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.47, for a total value of $320,039.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,065.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,813 shares of company stock worth $12,550,363. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RH opened at $286.87 on Friday. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.33.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RH will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

