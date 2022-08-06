Rightmove (LON:RMV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $614.12

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 614.12 ($7.53) and traded as high as GBX 668.80 ($8.20). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 644.40 ($7.90), with a volume of 1,478,791 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMV. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.47) target price on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rightmove to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 617 ($7.56) to GBX 574 ($7.03) in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 649.13 ($7.95).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 591.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 614.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.40 billion and a PE ratio of 2,801.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.91%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

