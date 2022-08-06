Robert Kl Clarkson Sells 112,589 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 112,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $602,351.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,025,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,863.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Payoneer Global Stock Performance
PAYO stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $10.84.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $136.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. Payoneer Global’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PAYO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Payoneer Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.
About Payoneer Global
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
