Robert W. Baird Increases Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $150.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Stock Up 3.0 %

CLH opened at $110.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.94. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Louis Battles purchased 2,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Louis Battles purchased 2,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 276,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,204,000 after acquiring an additional 36,870 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.