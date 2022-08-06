Robert W. Baird Lowers Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target to $83.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.71.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $78.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $71.38 and a 52 week high of $171.91.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

