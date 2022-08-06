Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 147 ($1.80) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 70 ($0.86) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.16) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 105.80 ($1.30).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

RR stock opened at GBX 83 ($1.02) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 8,300.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 87.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 94.92. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 77.87 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 161.91 ($1.98).

Insider Buying and Selling

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

In other news, insider Anita Frew purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £41,000 ($50,238.94). In related news, insider Warren East bought 27,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £24,074.64 ($29,499.62). Also, insider Anita Frew bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £41,000 ($50,238.94). Insiders have bought 105,641 shares of company stock worth $8,912,798 in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

