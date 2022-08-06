Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Root from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Root to $1.80 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

ROOT opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Root has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Root by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,719,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after buying an additional 498,681 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Root by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Ribbit Capital GP IV Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,411,000. HST Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

