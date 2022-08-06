Roundhill Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:WEED) Trading Up 2%

Roundhill Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:WEED – Get Rating) shares were up 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 2,968 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 4,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.
Roundhill Cannabis ETF Stock Up 2.0 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17.
