Royal Bank of Canada Increases Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target to $72.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SKY. Wedbush raised Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Skyline Champion Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of SKY opened at $66.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.23. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $85.92.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $638.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $343,817.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $92,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 46.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,829,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,377,000 after buying an additional 582,173 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at about $21,572,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,842,000 after buying an additional 335,974 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,163,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

