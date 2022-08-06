Royal Bank of Canada Trims Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Target Price to $19.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATUS. HSBC lowered their price target on Altice USA from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Altice USA from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Altice USA from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. New Street Research upgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 99.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 67,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 141,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

