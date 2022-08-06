Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s previous close.

RGLD has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James set a $158.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.40.

Shares of RGLD opened at $102.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.09. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $147.70.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Royal Gold by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

