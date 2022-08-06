Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 222 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 222 ($2.72) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 20.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RMG. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.02) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 632 ($7.74) to GBX 360 ($4.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.92) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($7.05) to GBX 480 ($5.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 424.63 ($5.20).

Shares of LON:RMG opened at GBX 279.90 ($3.43) on Thursday. Royal Mail has a one year low of GBX 257.43 ($3.15) and a one year high of GBX 531.40 ($6.51). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 282.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 339.13. The company has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 458.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

