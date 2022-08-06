RPC Group (LON:RPC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $792.60

RPC Group PLC (LON:RPC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 792.60 ($9.71) and traded as high as GBX 792.80 ($9.71). RPC Group shares last traded at GBX 792.60 ($9.71), with a volume of 4,135,899 shares trading hands.
RPC Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 792.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 792.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.15.
About RPC Group
RPC Group Plc operates as a plastic product design and engineering company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Packaging and Non-Packaging. The Packaging segment designs plastic packaging for end markets, including the food, beverage, personal care, and healthcare markets; and designs and manufactures other plastic products, such as containers for surface coatings comprising paint pots and vaping accessories.
